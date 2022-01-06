Jimmy Carr gives I Literally Just Told You contestant £18K after mistake

I Literally Just Told You host Jimmy Carr has given a contestant £18,000 after a mistake on the show lost the shop worker prize money.

The new Channel 4 gameshow, which first aired last month, gives its contestants the answers to the questions throughout the episode and asks them to recall them later on.

However, in an episode of I Literally Just Told You featuring Glasgow-based Sainsbury’s worker Eddy, the show forgot to mention the age of popstar Ariana Grande before asking him the question later in the show, with Eddy losing out on the £18,000 jackpot.

At a recent comedy gig, Carr brought Eddy on stage and surprised him with a cheque for the money, saying: “Now I’ve got something to tell you, I’ve got something to confess.

“You lost the money on a question – it was Ariana Grande’s age. We talked about her age but we never gave you the specific age so we messed up.

“And when you mess up in life, you’ve got to own your mistakes. Here’s a cheque for £18,000.”

The show is hosted by 8 Out of 10 Cats comedian Carr, with the questions being set by Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a decorated space scientist and co-presenter of The Sky at Night, Expectation TV’s Emy Adamson and former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon.

Contestants have to take on five rounds before reaching the Final Shoot Out, where the two finalists ask each other questions themselves.

