“He was always a footballer and I was a dancer growing up, so I suppose it’s more up my street,” Jessica added, Mark himself quite openly admitting he couldn’t “dance for toffee” when he signed up.

“I just think the experience is amazing,” Jessica added, speaking to us ahead of the launch of her debut fictional novel Sparkling Stilettos.

Mark certainly seemed to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the whole thing, he and professional partner Karen Hauer making it into last year’s final alongside pop stars Frankie Bridge and Simon Webbe and eventual winner, presenter Caroline Flack.

Mark of course already has reality show form. As well as The Only Way is Essex and Strictly, Mr Wright hopped off to Australia for 2011’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where he placed second to the champ: McBusted's Dougie Poynter. And the critter-filled show - seemingly against her own better judgement - is also something Jessica would like to try.

“I’d be a nightmare because I’m not very good with creepy crawlies or sleeping outside or doing those challenges, but at the same time, I feel it’s one of those experiences you couldn’t turn down because it’s going to be quite life changing.”

“Living outside and seeing the stars: a different kind of experience. It would be cool.”

She may find her own TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann in there, who told us recently that she sees herself as a bit of a “Jungle Jane”. Forget Essex, forget Marbs, let’s do The Only Way is Down Under.

Sparkling Stilettos is available to pre-order now (on sale from 23rd July). TOWIE continues on Wednesday at 10:30pm on ITVBe