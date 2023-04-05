The 52-year-old actor - who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Arrival, The Hurt Locker, The Bourne Legacy and Marvel's Avengers movies - broke more than 30 bones when he attempted to stop the vehicle from running over his nephew on New Year's Day.

The showbiz world was rocked earlier this year when it was announced Jeremy Renner had been involved in a life-threatening snowplough incident.

Thankfully, Renner pulled through the traumatic incident - and has now told his heroic story in an interview with US broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer.

But while the exclusive chat will air on ABC in the US, here’s how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Jeremy Renner's Diane Sawyer interview in the UK

While the interview - titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph - will first air in the US, fans of Jeremy will still be able to view the special programme here in the UK.

The show will debut on ABC in the US on April 6th, and will then be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK on 7th April. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Is there a trailer for Jeremy Renner's Diane Sawyer interview?

A trailer for the special can be seen below.

In the clip from the programme, Renner says that despite his extensive injuries, he "would do it again, because it was going right at my nephew".

He tells Diane: "I chose to survive – it's not going to kill me, no way."

