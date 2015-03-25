Jeremy Clarkson updates Twitter profile following decision not to renew his BBC contract
"I used to be a presenter on the BBC2 motoring show Top Gear," reads the short entry on the dropped host's social media account
Jeremy Clarkson is yet to comment on Tony Hall's decision not to renew his contract with the BBC, but he has made a statement of sorts on his Twitter account.
Until his suspension following his "fracas" with Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon, the presenter's bio read, "I am a presenter on the BBC2 motoring show, Top Gear".
Then two weeks ago – with his future on the BBC2 show up in the air – Clarkson inserted a hopeful "probably" into the two-line insert on his social media account...
But following today's announcement from director-general Tony Hall that the BBC will not be renewing his contract, Clarkson's Twitter account has undergone a further overhaul and now reads...
The update follows a statement by Lord Hall, confirming, "It is with great regret that I have told Jeremy Clarkson today that the BBC will not be renewing his contract. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. I have done so only after a very careful consideration of the facts and after personally meeting both Jeremy and Oisin Tymon."
Clarkson's co-host Richard Hammond has reacted to Lord Hall's decision, tweeting he is "gutted at such a sad end to an era."
Fellow Top Gear presenter James May's profile now describes him as a "Former TV presenter". Following news of the decision, May told reporters Clarkson's departure was "a tragedy" and said the show's three host were "a package".
