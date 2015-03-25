Then two weeks ago – with his future on the BBC2 show up in the air – Clarkson inserted a hopeful "probably" into the two-line insert on his social media account...

But following today's announcement from director-general Tony Hall that the BBC will not be renewing his contract, Clarkson's Twitter account has undergone a further overhaul and now reads...

The update follows a statement by Lord Hall, confirming, "It is with great regret that I have told Jeremy Clarkson today that the BBC will not be renewing his contract. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. I have done so only after a very careful consideration of the facts and after personally meeting both Jeremy and Oisin Tymon."

Clarkson's co-host Richard Hammond has reacted to Lord Hall's decision, tweeting he is "gutted at such a sad end to an era."

Fellow Top Gear presenter James May's profile now describes him as a "Former TV presenter". Following news of the decision, May told reporters Clarkson's departure was "a tragedy" and said the show's three host were "a package".

