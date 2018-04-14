But – get this! – he’s not talking about a motoring show. Clarkson is referring to quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which ITV is reviving for its 20th anniversary. Quite the twist (providing you ignore the Millionaire theme tune blaring throughout the trailer).

Clarkson, who takes over from previous host Chris Tarrant, will be hosting an hour-long episode of the show every night for a week "later this Spring". Just like the old show, which ran from 1998 and 2014, it will give contestants the chance to win £1,000,000 if they can answer all 15 questions correctly.

The lifelines of asking the audience, asking a friend and taking the 50:50 option will return to the show, but ITV say “there will be a number of new twists and turns for audiences to look forward to”.

“I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its re- birth,” Jeremy Clarkson said after his hiring was first announced. “I’m a big fan of quiz shows and I’m looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will air on ITV later this Spring