“Genuinely, if I looked back at the Top Gear Wikipedia section marked ‘controversy’, then Mexico is the one where we definitely got it wrong," says Clarkson in the new issue of Radio Times magazine.

He also recalls his visit to the Mexican ambassador to say sorry, and how a chat over a drink, or five, apparently helped to repair Anglo-Mexican relations...

"I went to see the Mexican ambassador and apologised to him. I didn’t have to, the Beeb didn’t tell me to, but it was out of order... So we went down and said we were really sorry and got absolutely paralytic on tequila with him.

"That was a good day.”

