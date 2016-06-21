Jeremy Clarkson and James May have a very specific reason for supporting Remain in the EU Referendum
Published: Tuesday, 21 June 2016 at 10:11 am
With just two days until the EU Referendum, Brits are running out of time to pick a side. But for two rather famous TV presenters the choice is easy.
And it sound likes it kind of comes down to paperwork...
James May and Jeremy Clarkson have joined the Remain campaign, explaining why they are backing Britain in Europe.
Admitting that they are rather "fond" of Europe, the duo, who are currently working on their Amazon Prime car show, explain how much more complicated, time consuming and expensive filming The Grand Tour would be if we weren't in Europe.
Well, at least they're honest about their priorities.
