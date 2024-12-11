Interior designer Jeremiah Brent is joining the cast alongside original members Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France.

This season, the group will be transforming the lives of a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence and a dedicated librarian in need of a change.

But who is Jeremiah Brent? Read on for everything you need to know about the new Fab Five member, including where you've seen him before.

Who is Jeremiah Brent?

Jeremiah Brent. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jeremiah Brent is the founder of his own full-service interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, which he launched in 2012 and is based in Los Angeles and New York City.

Through his business, Jeremiah has worked on countless properties worldwide.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jeremiah would be joining the cast of Queer Eye as the interior design expert, taking over from Bobby Berk.

How old is Jeremiah Brent?

Jeremiah Brent is 40 years old.

He was born on 24th November 1984.

What has Jeremiah Brent previously starred in?

Jeremiah has often collaborated with his husband, Nate Berkus, when it comes to television, including docuseries The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project and Nate & Jeremiah by Design.

Jeremiah is also no stranger to Netflix series, having appeared in Say I Do, which is a wedding version of Queer Eye.

Beyond that, he also also appeared on Home Made Simple and The Rachel Zoe Project.

What has Jeremiah Brent said about joining Queer Eye?

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness. Bronson Farr/Netflix

Following the news that Jeremiah Brent would be joining the cast of Queer Eye season 9, he began sharing memories of his time filming the series, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with the rest of the cast.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Brent wrote: "All the best parts of them that you think you know... well, I’m here to tell you that’s just the tip of the iceberg. They are committed to the pursuit and protection of beauty and positivity. They have cracked parts of me open that have been compartmentalised for years.⁠

"Being with them, creating with them – it's pure joy. They are family.⁠ I cannot wait for you to see what we are able to accomplish together.⁠"

Is Jeremiah Brent on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Jeremiah Brent's Instagram profile with the handle @jeremiahbrent.

At present, Jeremiah has 1 million followers.

Is Jeremiah Brent on X/Twitter?

Yes, you can follow Jeremiah Brent's X (formerly known as Twitter) profile with the handle @JeremiahBrent.

At present, he has just over 44,000 followers. However, he has has not posted on the app since October 2023.

