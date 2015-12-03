Jennifer Lawrence on Graham Norton for first time this NYE with Redmayne and Wahlberg
Norton is welcoming 2016 in style with the Oscar winners, legendary guest Mark Wahlberg and funnyman Will Ferrell
Graham Norton sure knows how to throw a New Year's Eve party, welcoming actress Jennifer Lawrence to his sofa for the first time ever alongside Eddie Redmayne, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.
The Oscar-winner (who, let's face it, is awesome in all interview situations) will be on hand to talk all things Hunger Games and no doubt wind up Norton. She's going to love the flipping the red chair thing, right?
Fellow gold statue owner Redmayne will dish on his transgender role in The Danish Girl. Ferrell and Wahlberg (it's OK, he's already been back since that time) will talk about their new comedy film Daddy's Home.
The cherry on the top comes in the form of Years and Years, who'll perform their hit track Shine.
More like this
It gives you a good excuse not to bother venturing out, right?
Ring the year in it style with The Graham Norton Show from 10:40pm on BBC1.