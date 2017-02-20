Episode one sees the boys pranking Jamie Oliver while The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson stars in the End of the Show Show.

And for fans of Who Shot Simon Cowell?, there’s a new comedy sketch whodunit in the form of The Missing Crown Jewels. They’ve even hired Silent Witness star Emilia Fox to oversee the investigation.

Expect plenty of celebrity guests to be lined up as potential suspects in what’s sure to be a mad-cap crime caper.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off on ITV on Saturday February 25th at 7pm