Tom Parker passed away from a brain tumour in March 2022, just months after he reunited with his bandmates on tour.

"While Tom was sick, I definitely had moments that I would say I prayed, whether or not you would call it that," McGuiness said as he opened up in the first episode, continuing: "And then when he passed away, I suddenly felt like, 'Hmm, I wonder if he can hear me.'

"Now I think that did sort of reignite a lot of the questions that I've left unanswered in the back of my mind."

McGuiness explained that he is searching for some kind of "catharsis" during his journey on Pilgrimage.

"I'd just like to sort of see the wind blowing any direction that I've missed, that anyone's got answers that for me, and if not, maybe we just all don't know what's going on together," he added, admitting that it's something he has been thinking about "for a while".

Read more:

Speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Road Through the Alps, McGuiness told those in attendance: "I did get quite upset once when I was chatting with Helen. I was talking about the passing of Tom Parker."

But this was something McGuiness was somewhat prepared for, explaining he had "a lot of anticipatory nerves", but thankfully, he was in was good hands with Lederer.

"I cried more than I've ever cried on television. It's a scary thing to think about, but I was in safe hands with her," he said.

Helen Lederer and Jay McGuiness. BBC/CTVC

McGuiness opened up further about the emotional moment with Helen, explaining that when he was younger he believed there was an afterlife, something he doesn't "necessarily believe in now [he's] an adult".

He said: "It was amazing to be told by a hilarious kind of Jewish woman, 'Look, I don't really follow a lot of my stuff either, but I do believe in God.'"

"She's whip-smart, she's been around the block, and she still has faith, and that is important to me for some reason."

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps will air on Sunday 20th April at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.