The man had been trying to force his way into houses on Oliver's street, according to The Mirror, before coming face-to-face with his eventual captor.

Speaking to the paper, a neighbour said: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they'd done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call."

They added: “Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage.”

Scotland Yard has confirmed that a suspect has since been released.

“At 7.13pm on Tuesday, September 4, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6," a spokesperson for Scotland Yard said. “The male was apprehended by members of the public and was ­subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently released with no further action."