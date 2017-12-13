And he handled the gig rather well, delivering Corden’s opening monologue in his own endearing you-can-tell-this-stuff-wasn't-written-for-me style.

Corden tweeted the good news about the new arrival and offered his thanks to his friend for stepping in for him.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x”, he wrote.

And while Styles had absolutely no trouble stepping in and covering for Corden on incredibly short notice, he hasn’t got any desire to give up the day job and jump into a career in television any time soon.

“This is a one time only, one time thing,” he said. “Unless CBS likes what they see.”

We’re guessing he’d have no trouble convincing the bosses to give him a show if he so wished…