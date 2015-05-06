His original dismissal came last October when he was auditioning bands to support him at a London gig. "X Factor competitions are not really about the music," he said at the time. "I’m looking for something a bit more genuine.”

Now his world tour is done and dusted, the pop singer seems less concerned with authenticity.

“I’m so excited – I’ve just finished a world tour, so I was out of a job. I was thinking, ‘What am I going to do now?’, he explained to Kyle and Jackie O. "So I went to the Job Centre and they said ‘ageing pop star like you, we’ve got just the gig for you.’”

Jokes aside, Blunt seems genuinely enthused about the task of nurturing young talent.

“These guys are living their dreams out in front of the nation, they’re making their mistakes in front of the nation and some of them are quite young, and they deserve a bit of respect.”

Blunt joins an almost completely revamped panel as Redfoo, Ronan Keating and Natalie Bassingthwaighte make way for Guy Sebastian (the first ever winner of Australian Idol) and rock musician Chris Isaak. Dannii Minogue is the only familiar face returning.