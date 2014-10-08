He told us as much at the start of the show, saying: "Personally I'm so far out of my comfort zone. I've never trained to dance. I don't really ever dance in public or at parties."

But we can see why the public are getting suspicious. His salsa on Saturday was incredible. Good enough for the judges to whip out their number nines AND for my boyfriend to momentarily forget he was pretending not to watch.

I think it's got something to do with the element of surprise. No one could have predicted that Max Branning would be able to wiggle his hips like that. In fact, it's probably time we watched it again...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1