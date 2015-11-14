Jack Whitehall calls Prince Harry "the King of banter" at the Royal Variety Performance
Watch the clip of the Fresh Meat star poking fun at the Royal, telling the audience: "He may only be a Prince. But when it comes to banter, all hail the King"
Comedian Jack Whitehall hailed Prince Harry as the "King of banter” at last night’s Royal Variety Performance recording and said it would be great if he were in charge of the country for a week.
After praising his military achievements and setting up the Invictus Games, he told the Prince who was sitting in the Royal Box: "Yes you've served your country with distinction in the British Army.
"But more importantly than any of that....you're the kind of guy on a night out who doesn't see a shopping trolley, but a ride home."
Whitehall added: "Yes, ladies and gentlemen, he may only be a Prince. But when it comes to banter, all hail the King."
Prince Harry appeared to take the joke in good spirits, wagging a finger at the comic and smiling as this clip shows.
Whitehall, who is the youngest ever host of The Royal Variety Performance, introduced performers from around the world at the Royal Albert Hall. They included Elton John, Kylie Minogue, One Direction and a routine from the cast of Cameron Mackintosh’s musical Mary Poppins.
Also taking to the stage were Little Mix, Cirque Du Soleil and Britain’s Got Talent winners Jules, Matisse and Friends.
An edited recording of the show will be screened on ITV in December.