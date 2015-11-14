"But more importantly than any of that....you're the kind of guy on a night out who doesn't see a shopping trolley, but a ride home."

Whitehall added: "Yes, ladies and gentlemen, he may only be a Prince. But when it comes to banter, all hail the King."

Prince Harry appeared to take the joke in good spirits, wagging a finger at the comic and smiling as this clip shows.

Whitehall, who is the youngest ever host of The Royal Variety Performance, introduced performers from around the world at the Royal Albert Hall. They included Elton John, Kylie Minogue, One Direction and a routine from the cast of Cameron Mackintosh’s musical Mary Poppins.

Also taking to the stage were Little Mix, Cirque Du Soleil and Britain’s Got Talent winners Jules, Matisse and Friends.

An edited recording of the show will be screened on ITV in December.