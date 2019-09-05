Mr Davison said that the broadcaster's "aftercare" only amounted to a "one-minute phone call," while also alleging that the locked room he was kept in prior to the show's recording heightened his sense of anxiety.

The room was "the smallest, tiniest room you've ever seen," he said. "Your phone is taken off you. I'm sat in this room for 10 hours, the door's locked. My partner has been taken away from me. So you're anxious."

Damian Collins MP said: "I think someone in police custody would have more rights and better treatment."

Davison revealed that ITV refused his requests for YouTube clips of his appearance to be taken down, and stated that he attempted suicide in 2018.

In a statement ITV apologised for denying Davison's requests for the clips to be removed, and offered to pay for his counselling.

"As a producer and broadcaster ITV takes its responsibilities around duty of care to participants very seriously," the statement read. "Supporting the physical and mental health of everyone involved in our programmes is our highest priority.

"We were truly sorry to hear that Dwayne was experiencing mental health problems and suicidal thoughts and have apologised to him that we did not remove the clips from our official ITV YouTube channel. We have offered to pay for counselling, as he has requested."

Former Love Island stars Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala also gave evidence following the deaths of Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis who took part in the second and third series of the dating show, respectively.

Earlier this year The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after the death of series guest Steve Dymond who had participated in a lie detector test on the show.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo recently confirmed Kyle is now piloting a new show with the broadcaster. He will also continue to work on his The Kyle Files series.