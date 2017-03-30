However – and it pains us to let you know – it could just be a wind up. Previous Carpool Karaoke guests have always been announced on either Corden’s Twitter page or the Late Late Show’s, and we can’t see anything there. Plus, Beckham appeared on Corden’s show as a guest last night and no Carpool segment was shown.

So, either it was simply Corden giving Posh a cheeky lift, or we’ll be treated to Victoria Beckham's Karaoke some point in the near future. We still might see a duet of Wannabe and Stop Right Now, alongside her hits like, urm…Out Of Your Mind – that was the one, right?

But even if Beckham doesn’t belt out her tunes in a 4x4, you can see a clip of Corden firing a tomato at the Spice Girl. During her appearance on last night’s The Late Late Show with fellow guests Lisa Kudrow and Jessica Chastain, Beckham played a game of Flinch, attempting to avoid reacting as fruit was cannoned into a perspex wall in front of her.

We would ask if you thought she flinched or not, but that’s not the important question here, is it? There’s only one thing we want to know: when on earth are ALL the Spice Girls going to do a Carpool Karaoke?

It’s what we want, it's what we really, really want.