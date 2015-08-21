Comedian Joe Lycett has won the Dictionary Corner storytelling game with a tale of how he got out of a parking fine.

It all started when Lycett received a picture from the local authorities of his car with the words "taxi rank" scrawled across the window as proof of his alleged transgression. Lycett wasn't going to stand for it. Oh, no. He wanted to talk to the Freedom of Information people. He wanted to talk to FOI's Colin and get the whole thing sorted out. In true Countdown style, Lycett used just his words – well, and a bit of photoshopping – to get the whole matter sorted out.