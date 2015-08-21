Is this the best Countdown Dictionary Corner story yet?
Comedian Joe Lycett details exactly how, with a little help from photoshop, he got out of a parking fine during the 8 Out of 10 Cats takeover
Comedian Joe Lycett has won the Dictionary Corner storytelling game with a tale of how he got out of a parking fine.
It all started when Lycett received a picture from the local authorities of his car with the words "taxi rank" scrawled across the window as proof of his alleged transgression. Lycett wasn't going to stand for it. Oh, no. He wanted to talk to the Freedom of Information people. He wanted to talk to FOI's Colin and get the whole thing sorted out. In true Countdown style, Lycett used just his words – well, and a bit of photoshopping – to get the whole matter sorted out.
You might want to take notes, it's good stuff.
It's not the first time Lycett has impressed in the Corner. When 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown you can rely on the comedian to come armed with a tale of his witty letter writing. He's already got onto Network Rail, teased Birmingham City Council and had journalists chasing their tails.
But this time he's really outdone himself...
8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4