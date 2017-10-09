Strictly drew overnight ratings of 9.8 million on its blockbuster movie week special this Saturday – peaking at 10.6 million – with an impressive 48% share, in a show that included Susan Calman's Wonder Woman dance, Brendan Cole's argument with Shirley Ballas and a top spot on the leaderboard (again) for Aston Merrygold.

By miserable contrast, The X Factor ended up with an average of just 4.5 million – with another 300k on catch-up.

And while The X Factor has dropped from 6.2 million for its launch episode this series, Strictly is maintaining its level, seeing only a slight fall, down from 10.2 million.

Could the battle for Saturday night finally have a winner?

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 14th October at 6:45pm on BBC1, with The X Factor at 8:15pm on ITV