Is Rita Ora British? German comic Henning Wehn presents An Immigrant's Guide to Britain
What does it mean to be British? Channel 4 asks German Henning Wehn in a brand-new comedy series
An Immigrant’s Guide to Britain is a new three-part Channel 4 series where comedian Henning Wehn and a gang of first-generation immigrants provide an irreverent guide to life in this country.
Alongside a mixture of reports, sketches and hidden camera experiments, the German comic provides his own wry thoughts on what it is to be British and, more importantly, what it is to move to this country as a foreigner.
As this exclusive clip shows, he also discovers that Brits like claiming immigrants like Rita Ora, Mo Farah and Theo Paphitis for themselves once they have become successful.
The series also introduces us to Indian-born deadpan teetoal comic Mark Silcox - a “comedy genius” according to Wehn – who enjoys a traditional British night out with a group of hard-drinking lads. With hilarious results.
Says Henning of the show: “ It’s a three-part series, a programme for immigrants by immigrants. It’s explaining Britain – it’s essentially like a Public Service Broadcast, aimed at people from abroad who are considering coming to the UK, and what they can expect. Of course, people originally from Britain are allowed to watch it too – they might even find it quite funny.”
An Immigrant's Guide to Britain starts on Channel 4 on Monday 30 May at 10pm