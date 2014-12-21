But how do Caroline and Pasha's marks compare to previous years?

In 2013, Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev came closest to earning full marks, scoring 119 points. Eventual winner Abbey Clancy scored a relatively modest 116.

Denise Van Outen also managed 119 points in 2012, but again the celeb with the highest score lost out to eventual winner Louis Smith (just behind her on 118).

More like this

The format was a little different in 2011, with the final two couples dancing four instead of three dances, but again no one managed perfect scores across the night. However, this time the eventual winner was also the celebrity with the highest mark, with Harry Judd scoring 156 out of 160.

And in the 2008 final, Lisa Snowdon and Brendan Cole scored 80/80 in their first two dances before performing a showdance that wasn't marked by the judging panel, eventually finishing third to Tom Chambers and Rachel Stevens.

In short, no one in recent years has matched Caroline and Pasha for their marks from Len and his panel. (If you're interested, go to the bottom of the page to see the winners' scores from every past series of Strictly.)

The judges couldn't fault their performances, but does that make Caroline Flack the greatest Strictly contestant of all time? Watch her showdance again and vote now.

2014 Caroline Flack: 120/120

2013 Abbey Clancy: 116/120

2012 Louis Smith: 118/120

2011 Harry Judd: 156/160

2010 Kara Tointon: 150/160

2009 Chris Hollins: 186/200

2008 Tom Chambers: 73/80

2007 Alesha Dixon: 110/120

2006 Mark Ramprakash: 110/120

2005 Darren Gough 72/80

2004 Jill Halfpenny 74/80

2003 Natasha Kaplinsky 102/120

(Figures from UltimateStrictly.com)