Is Caroline Flack the greatest Strictly Come Dancing contestant ever?
The champion of 2014 scored a perfect 120 in the final of Strictly Come Dancing – but how does that compare with previous finalists?
Caroline Flack became the first contestant to score full marks in a Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night, earning a perfect 120 points on her way to lifting the Strictly glitterball.
The judges couldn't fault her and her partner Pasha Kovalev, as all four pulled out their perfect 10 paddles after each of their three dances.
But how do Caroline and Pasha's marks compare to previous years?
In 2013, Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev came closest to earning full marks, scoring 119 points. Eventual winner Abbey Clancy scored a relatively modest 116.
Denise Van Outen also managed 119 points in 2012, but again the celeb with the highest score lost out to eventual winner Louis Smith (just behind her on 118).
More like this
The format was a little different in 2011, with the final two couples dancing four instead of three dances, but again no one managed perfect scores across the night. However, this time the eventual winner was also the celebrity with the highest mark, with Harry Judd scoring 156 out of 160.
And in the 2008 final, Lisa Snowdon and Brendan Cole scored 80/80 in their first two dances before performing a showdance that wasn't marked by the judging panel, eventually finishing third to Tom Chambers and Rachel Stevens.
In short, no one in recent years has matched Caroline and Pasha for their marks from Len and his panel. (If you're interested, go to the bottom of the page to see the winners' scores from every past series of Strictly.)
The judges couldn't fault their performances, but does that make Caroline Flack the greatest Strictly contestant of all time? Watch her showdance again and vote now.
2014 Caroline Flack: 120/120
2013 Abbey Clancy: 116/120
2012 Louis Smith: 118/120
2011 Harry Judd: 156/160
2010 Kara Tointon: 150/160
2009 Chris Hollins: 186/200
2008 Tom Chambers: 73/80
2007 Alesha Dixon: 110/120
2006 Mark Ramprakash: 110/120
2005 Darren Gough 72/80
2004 Jill Halfpenny 74/80
2003 Natasha Kaplinsky 102/120
(Figures from UltimateStrictly.com)