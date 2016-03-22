Maisie shared the tale of the risotto ball mix-up on her Instagram. And as the F-word suggests, she was pretty mortified:

Look at this face. This face just screams 'I can't wait to get inside and tuck into my delicious risotto ball starter...'

The black and white really adds to the effect of Serkis being the injured party, right?

We'd like to know how the confession went. If there was one. Risotto balls – AKA arancini – are, after all, important party food business.

Did Maisie simply blurt out, 'I ate your ball!'? Or did she flag down a waiter for emergency risotto ball replenishment? Would that have been possible? Or had they only factored in one risotto ball per diner? So many questions, ahem, so many more important things to be thinking about...

And the whole thing has left us a bit peckish...