Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec after the his fate was revealed, Buerk said: "You wouldn't believe the relief. I really am. It's not exactly the Garden of Eden down there."

Buerk, who has braved war zones and famine-hit regions during his career, told viewers his experience in the jungle was tougher than he had been expecting, but that he had been pleasantly surprised by some of his campmates.

"I thought the experience was worse than I imagined. The regime was harder but the people were nicer than I imagined it to be... I thought they'd all be tossers. And not all of them were."

More like this

"I don't regret doing it, no. An idiotic bit of me regrets leaving them. It's a bit like being in a high security prison – you don't want to get out."

Buerk had impressed I'm a Celeb viewers by performing a rap with fellow campmate Tinchy Strider earlier in the week. Of their fledgling bromance, Buerk said: "There was an attraction of opposites really, he is a really interesting guy, someone who the more you get to know the more there is to know."

Jimmy Bullard was the first famous face to leave the jungle, followed by Nadia Forde on Tuesday's instalment. Another celebrity will be eliminated in tonight's show.

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV