The fan favourite challenge will, however, be slightly modified to suit the Welsh countryside rather than the Australian jungle. There will be no swimsuits, for one, as the water will be unsurprisingly freezing.

Watch a sneak peek on how the contestants fare against it below:

Looks fun... for Ant and Dec, at least, who seem to be having a jolly old time watching the celebrities battle against wind and water with nothing but some gold stars to protect them.

Following the departure of Sir Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard in yet another double elimination, it will be remaining contestants Jordan North, Vernon Kay, Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher facing off against the Cyclone.

Evicted campmate Russell Watson recently spoke to press including RadioTimes.com about a mishap in the castle that saw him chip a tooth while sticking his head in a bowl of rotten tomatoes. (Only on this show.)

“The chipped tooth was because I was so desperate to make a good impression because obviously I went in a couple of days later than everybody else, so I’m sticking my head in this bowl full of rotten tomatoes and I’m pulling these plastic things out with my teeth,” he said.

"And it was one of them that was loaded with tomatoes and it was really heavy and I just yanked it and I felt a chip in my tooth. I thought the whole thing was going to go and I thought, ‘Ah great, this is gonna look great, isn’t it – two weeks on national television with my front teeth missing? I’m going to look like a right donkey!'"

I'm a Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday 3rd December) on ITV at 9pm ahead of Friday 4th December's final. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.