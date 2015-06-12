If only these pictures could really tell us what happens when Mark Wahlberg returns to Graham Norton
After his eventful visit in 2013, this is how we imagine tonight's Graham Norton interview goes with Mr Wahlberg
It's quite the night on The Graham Norton Show tonight. Actor Mark Wahlberg is returning to the sofa to chat all things Ted 2 after that, ahem, eventful interview in 2013. His co-star Seth MacFarlane, comedian Dara O Briain and singer Cyndi Lauper are also dropping in for a chat.
But we're all waiting to see how this latest Wahlberg interview goes, right? When we asked the man himself yesterday, he promised things would get "pretty crazy" when he returned to the red couch.
So, based entirely on sneak peek pictures from tonight's show, we've imagined what might be said by the various guests...
Graham Norton: Gird your loins, Mark Wahlberg is back on the sofa tonight. And we all remember what happened last time...
GN: Honestly my nipples have gone into hiding...
Seth Macfarlane: I'm just here to get a selfie when it happens again...
Mark Wahlberg: Look, I'm sat here, on my best behaviour, nowhere near your chair Graham.
Dara O Briain: Let's just list off the things you did last time. 1. sat on Graham's lap. 2. started rubbing Graham's chest...
SM: I'm SO glad I'm not Mark right now...
MW: Look, can we just play the chair flipping game and let me get the hell out of here, already?
See what actually happens on The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1