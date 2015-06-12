So, based entirely on sneak peek pictures from tonight's show, we've imagined what might be said by the various guests...

Graham Norton: Gird your loins, Mark Wahlberg is back on the sofa tonight. And we all remember what happened last time...

GN: Honestly my nipples have gone into hiding...

Seth Macfarlane: I'm just here to get a selfie when it happens again...

Mark Wahlberg: Look, I'm sat here, on my best behaviour, nowhere near your chair Graham.

Dara O Briain: Let's just list off the things you did last time. 1. sat on Graham's lap. 2. started rubbing Graham's chest...

SM: I'm SO glad I'm not Mark right now...

MW: Look, can we just play the chair flipping game and let me get the hell out of here, already?

See what actually happens on The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1