Idris Elba is a really good dancer
What CAN'T he do?
Idris Elba danced on TV for all of 10 seconds and every single one was precious.
The magic happened last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he showed off his slick footwork to the delight of the studio audience.
He needed very little convincing, and jumped right out of his seat after telling Fallon that since featuring in Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s new single, Dance Off, he has had people challenging him in club loos of all places.
After all the excitement he sat down and shrugged: "That's my favourite move."
Perhaps the most disarming thing of all is Elba’s concentrating face.
Mine is furrowing my eyebrows and flaring my nostrils, which obviously looks great.
His, it turns out, is widening his eyes and trying to touch his nose with his tongue, resulting in a somewhat crazed effect.
It’s okay though, he’s still the king of everything.