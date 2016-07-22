So what that broadcaster Jon Stewart doesn't have his desk on The Daily Show any more: he'll darn well find a way - on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, in fact - to have his say on things irritating him. Namely Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Colbert made sure to give Stewart a quick makeover upon his "surprise" arrival last night. You can't rant and rave in a grey T-shirt on CBS. No, no. A jacket and pin-on tie is much needed.