Ball on Boe

So, Michael, what’s Alfie’s eye colour?

[Laughing] A green that you can sink into.

Alfie’s answer: Green. ✅

His favourite musical?

Les Mis.

Alfie’s answer: Les Misérables. It changed my career.✅

First musical he starred in?

When he was a kid he played Tony in West Side Story.

Alfie’s answer: Tony in West Side Story.✅

His favourite role ever?

Jean Valjean in Les Mis — it changed his life completely.

Alfie’s answer: I’ve loved playing Jimmy in Quadrophenia recently.❌

First album he ever bought?

Something by the Who. Quadrophenia or Tommy .

Alfie’s answer: 12 Gold Bars by Status Quo.❌

Karaoke song?

A Led Zeppelin classic.

Alfie’s answer: New York, New York — I won a karaoke competition and £1,000 in a pub in Shepherd’s Bush when I was a student singing that. West London Karaoke Champion 1994. Still proud.❌

Favourite TV programme?

He loves things about motorbikes and sharks. No cooking. I don’t know. Top Gear?

Alfie’s answer: South Park. Or Family Guy. Or Ghost Adventures. I bet he said Dad’s Army? I travel with the box set…❌

Favourite TV show growing up?

Knight Rider?

Alfie’s answer: I loved Happy Days, I’d tune in every Friday to watch it.❌

Perfect holiday?

He’d love a road trip around America.

Alfie’s answer: I love just being at home in Utah. If I’ve got to go away it’d be Italy or Hawaii.❌

His last supper?

Roast beef. Or a pie. Whatever it is, it’s got to have gravy.

Alfie’s answer: Steak and chips. Simple.❌

Superpower?

The ability to smile. Or superstrength.

Alfie’s answer: Flight.❌

Newspaper he reads?

The Beano.

Alfie’s answer: Is it bad to say that I’m not a big newspaper reader?❌

Favourite TV double act?

Morecambe and Wise.

Alfie’s answer: Morecambe and Wise ✅

Final Score: 4/13

(ITV, TL)

Boe on Ball

Your turn Alfie. What’s Michael’s eye colour?

Blue. Pretty blue — not pretty! Take that out. I didn’t say pretty. Icy blue. Cold as his heart.

Michael’s answer: Blue.✅

Favourite musical?

He really connected with Sweeney Todd, but I’ll plump for Hairspray.

Michael’s answer: Hairspray or Sweeney Todd. Hairspray is the most perfect feel-good well-structured happy joyous experience, Sweeney Todd is a work of genius — dark, challenging, everything you wouldn’t expect a musical to be.✅

First musical he starred in?

Marius in Les Mis?

Michael’s answer: I think he might say Pirates of Penzance, but it’s Godspell.❌

His favourite role ever?

Edna in Hairspray.

Michael’s answer: Edna in Hairspray — it was a nonstop laugh, on and off stage, it brought so much joy, and earned me a fortune.✅

First album he bought?

Barbra Streisand?

Michael’s answer: Jesus Christ Superstar cast album.❌

Karaoke song?

No clue.

Michael’s answer: Delilah. He won’t know that. We’ve never done karaoke together.❌

Favourite TV programme?

Game of Thrones. He never stops talking about it, it’s really annoying.

Michael’s answer: Game of Thrones. And he’ll know that. I’m obsessed.✅

Favourite TV show growing up?

Dynasty.

Michael’s answer: Doctor Who.❌

Perfect holiday?

Bognor? Just kidding. He spends a lot of time in Mallorca.

Michael’s answer: A beach, lying down, sun, eating and drinking my own bodyweight. Mallorca, Mauritius, Bermuda. Idyllic beach life.✅

His last supper?

Some fancy chicken dish he’d done himself, and a soufflé for dessert.

Michael’s answer: An amazing roast dinner.❌

Superpower?

He’d want x-ray vision.

Michael’s answer: I want everything. Telekinesis, invisibility, and to be able to control minds.❌

Newspaper?

The Times.

Michael’s answer: The Telegraph.❌

Favourite TV double act?

Morecambe and Wise.

Michael’s answer: Morecambe and Wise — you can’t beat them. Or French and Saunders.✅

Final Score: 6/13

Ball and Boe: Back Together is on Sunday 9.00pm ITV