It’s been quite a wait for Love Island fans, but finally the show is back on our screens, leaving all of us dreaming of a holiday in the sunshine after a year-and-a-half of lockdowns and shutdowns at home.

Advertisement

But while we can’t grant you a free trip to the villa, we can give you all the details of what you need to know abut ITV2 (the home of Love Island) to ensure you’re ready and waiting every night for your dose of sun and fun in Majorca and to see what the Love Island 2021 contestants are getting up to.

How to watch ITV2 live

ITV2 is a digital channel available free to air on many platforms, and the exclusive broadcast home of Love Island.

The show is broadcast most evenings during its run on ITV2.

ITV2 is available on Freeview channel 6.

It is also available on Sky channel 118 (HD) and Sky channel 816 (SD).

Virgin Media customers can watch ITV2 on channel 176 (HD) and channel 115 (SD).

If you’re watching on Freesat, ITV2 is available on channel 113.

How to watch ITV2+1

If you’re running late, but don’t want to miss a moment ITV2 has a channel that’s exactly the same, but runs exactly an hour later. I know, they’ve thought of everything!

Freeview viewers are able to find ITV2+1 on channel 28.

On Sky it’s channel 218.

If you’re watching on Virgin Media you’ll want to head to channel 116.

Freesat viewers can watch ITV2 on channel 114.

How to watch ITV2 live on ITV Hub

However, if you would prefer to stream ITV2, you also have options.

The channel and its programming is available to watch live on ITV Hub, ITV’s main online streaming service.

You can access ITV2 on ITV Hub by clicking here.

ITV2 is also available on the ITV Hub app, which you can download for IOS and Android from the App Store and Google Play store respectively. In order to watch live, just visit the “Live TV” section on the app and select ITV2.

Of course, those using ITV HUB can also watch most ITV2 programmes (including Love Island) after they have been broadcast as part of the on demand offering.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch ITV2 on Xbox

You can watch ITV2 on your Xbox, you’ll just need to directly download the ITV Hub app and follow a few important steps.

To do this, head over to the store, find the ITV Hub app, and download it.

You’ll then need to activate the app by logging into your ITV Hub account. You’ll be given a code on screen – make sure to write this down.

Head over to the ITV Hub website on either a smartphone or desktop, log in, and you’ll be prompted to pop in your code from above.

Once sorted, you can watch ITV2 and the rest of ITV’s content.

How to watch ITV2 on PS4 and PS5

Unfortunately, you can’t watch ITV2 via your PS4 or PS5 at the time of writing, as there’s currently no app.

That’s not to say there won’t be, though, so keep checking this page for the latest updates.

Are there any other ways I can watch ITV2?

Yes, you can also watch ITV2 through TV Player, Sky Go if you’re a Sky TV customer in the UK and Virgin TV GO if you’re a Virgin Media customer in the UK.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.