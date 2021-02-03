How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 nominations

Awards season in 2021 has a slightly different flavour to it than usual – what with the havoc the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked on the film industry – but most of the big awards ceremonies are still going ahead this year.

One of the most high-profile events, and one that is often considered something of a pre-cursor to the Oscars, is the Golden Globes, and we won’t have to wait too much longer before finding out which films and shows are nominated.

The Globes, which are voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are notable for celebrating the best in both film and television, so there will be no shortage of talking points when the nominees are unveiled.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globe nominations.

When are the Golden Globe nominations broadcast?

The nominees will be revealed today, Wednesday 3rd February beginning at 1:35pm GMT.

Where can I watch the Golden Globe nominations?

In the US, the nominations will be revealed live on Today on NBC – but for film and TV fans on this side of the Atlantic, you can tune into E! News which will be simulcasting the broadcast.

This will be available on E! Online, E! News’ digital channels including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and on GoldenGlobes.com.

Who is presenting the Golden Globes nominations?

This year, the nominees will be released by Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker – herself a six-time Golden Globe recipient – and Taraji P Henson, who won the Best Actress in a TV drama award back in 2016 for her performance in Empire.

When are the Golden Globe Awards 2021?

After the nominees are unveiled, attention will shift to the awards themselves, which this year are scheduled to take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

This is significantly later than the usual date in the first week of January, with all the major awards ceremonies having been pushed back due to the pandemic, and the window for film eligibility also having been widened.

The ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – who previously presented for three years in a row between 2013 and 2015.

