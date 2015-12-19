How to vote online for Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Put down that landline and vote for your favourite celebrity for free online
Seen all the Strictly celebs strut their stuff on the dance floor and can't wait to vote? Someone's got to make sure your fave wins that sparkly Glitterball!
Well, put down that landline sharpish. Here's how to vote for free online:
1. Set up a BBC iD
All you need to do is put in your email and choose a password, here.
2. Log in to your account
Using the email and the password you chose earlier. Easy peasy.
3. Go to the Strictly page
Here. You'll only be able to vote once all the couples have danced. Just because you're being all fancy and voting online, doesn't mean you don't have to wait until Claud and Tess say voting is open...
4. Vote
Pick your favourite couple. Click the circle next to their name and then press the big VOTE button.
5. Vote again
Why not?
6. And again
You can vote up to three times online each week. Winner.
And you're done. It's as simple as that and it won't cost you a single sparkly penny.