1. Set up a BBC iD

All you need to do is put in your email and choose a password, here.

2. Log in to your account

Using the email and the password you chose earlier. Easy peasy.

3. Go to the Strictly page

Here. You'll only be able to vote once all the couples have danced. Just because you're being all fancy and voting online, doesn't mean you don't have to wait until Claud and Tess say voting is open...

4. Vote

Pick your favourite couple. Click the circle next to their name and then press the big VOTE button.

5. Vote again

Why not?

6. And again

You can vote up to three times online each week. Winner.

And you're done. It's as simple as that and it won't cost you a single sparkly penny.