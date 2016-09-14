Beautiful bumble bees

These adorable bumble bees are delicious drizzled with honey. Start by making a batch of batter - we used the recipe for Emily's plate-sized pancakes and added an extra 50ml of milk to the mixture. Divide the mixture into two bowls and stir one tablespoon of cocoa powder through one batch. Next, transfer the mixes to two disposable piping bags, and snip off the ends to create a small nozzle.

In a frying pan over a low heat, pipe the outline of a bumblebee, flower or any design you like using the chocolate flavoured batter over a low heat. Fill in the stripes of the bee or petals with the plain batter. Increase the heat slightly, then leave to cook in the pan until both batters have set. Using a spatula, flip each pancake over carefully.

Artfully arrange your bees and flowers onto serving plates, then drizzle over runny honey to finish.

Fantastic fruity lions

Kids will love to transform these delicate, thin crêpes into kings of the jungle with a magnificent mane made of fresh fruit. Follow this recipe for easy pancakes, then pile on the toppings, making him as fearsome or friendly as you like. We decorated our pancakes with sliced figs, strawberries and plums to make the mane, banana slices and blueberries for the eyes and a mango and plum nose. We used small strips of fig skin for the mouth and added a bunch of mint leaves for the lion to hide behind!

Funfetti pancakes

It couldn't be easier to make these multi-coloured marvels. Simply add one-two teaspoons of hundreds and thousands to an American-style pancake recipe - we used this one - and fry according to the method. Serve with sliced fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream, and if that's not colourful enough, add a sprinkle of hundreds and thousands as a final flourish.

