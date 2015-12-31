How to dance on NYE…as demonstrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Emma Watson
Party? Check. Dance moves? How about a Hiddle Wiggle, a Fassbatch bop or a Meryl Shimmy...
Hitting the dance floor to see in 2016? Don't go unprepared, take inspiration from Hollywood's finest with these essential moves...
The Hiddle Wiggle
Essential NYE move number 1: snake hips. Bust out in the middle of the dance floor for maximum impact. Or, make like the Thor star himself and stand on something for extra height, attention and general love from an adoring crowd.
The 'Fassbatch' combo
Preparation is key for this Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Fassbender-inspired one. You will need: one drink. One totally cool friend and one pair of awesome shades. Method: Hit the dance floor in unison. Bump shoulders. Don't look up ever. Coolness score? 100.
The Watson Walk
Necessary get-people-out-of-their-chair move from Emma Watson here. Best deployed when Greased Lightening plays.
The Meryl Shimmy
Or, prove that you can sit in a chair and still totally own the dance floor with a Meryl Streep-inspired shimmy. Note: Will need to find own Pharrell Williams. Hat optional.
The Smithy
Put the snacks down, this is All. About. The. Hands. Judging by the other person's reaction to former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, this is best whipped out in front of friends who have no idea you have moves stashed up your perfectly tailored sleeves. Party 0 - You 10.
The Efron Entrance
Enter any and every room in the style of Zac Efron. In fact, do this all year.
The X factor
Save this X-Men inspired move from Fassbender for when your favourite song comes on. A friend casually exiting the dance floor because they know it's your moment (ideally backwards while dancing) an absolute necessity.
Radcliffe Rhymes
Heck, if you can't dance, no problem. Show off your lyrical wizardry with a party piece à la Daniel Radcliffe...
Pitt Party
Staying in? Doesn't mean you can't dance like it's 1999. Soundtrack? I'm thinking anything by Steps.