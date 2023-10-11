Tributes have been paid to the long-running host from those who starred alongside her on This Morning, while the show also addressed her departure with a special opening message on today's episode.

Holly’s decision to stand down comes after police uncovered an alleged kidnap and murder plot against her, with a 36-year-old man remanded in custody.

Earlier this year, her co-presenter Phillip Schofield also left the show after admitting to having an affair with a younger male member of staff, apologising for lying to bosses and colleagues about it.

But who could be in the running to replace Holly on the show? Read on to find out some of the leading contenders.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Stepping up to the plate after Phillip’s exit earlier this year, Alison Hammond has become a firm fan favourite among viewers.

After finding fame on Big Brother in 2002, the Birmingham-born TV personality, 48, joined This Morning as a showbiz reporter a year later, interviewing numerous celebrities.

It was reported earlier this year that ITV bosses were hoping to partner Holly and Alison up together for more This Morning shows, describing the pair as a "total joy".

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard Getty

Daytime TV presenter Ben Shephard is also being named as a frontrunner to replace Holly.

Acting as a stand-in presenter for Phillip on This Morning between 2005 and 2011, the Good Morning Britain host also recently joined Holly on the show last month.

Ben, 48, had reportedly been the favourite to join Holly when the show was due to be relaunched, and last week told The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards: “What I can tell you is I'm doing some more – I'm gonna be doing some more but I'm just helping out really. So I've got some days coming up between now and Christmas.

“So I'm not exactly sure but I'm still very, very much part of the furniture…”

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson eff Spicer/Getty Images

Also of Big Brother fame, Josie has been tipped by bookmakers with odds of 2/1 to replace Holly.

In 2019, she joined This Morning as a competition announcer, but became a presenter on the show when filling in for Holly when she went on holiday.

Josie has since appeared as the main host of This Morning alongside an ever-changing roster of co-stars, and revealed that Alison is her favourite person to present the show with.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowdon BBC

Despite mainly presenting the fashion segments on the show, bookmakers believe that Lisa Snowdon also has a shot at being named the new star of This Morning.

The former model, 51, has also guest presented episodes of Lorraine while the host took time off and most recently was crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2022.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes Lia Toby/Getty Images

With bookies odds of 10/1, Rochelle Humes’s name is also in the mix.

The singer regularly presents This Morning, often appearing over the summer with co-host Andi Peters.

Fans have praised the 34-year-old for her natural presenting skills and on-screen presence, with some calling for her to take on full-time presenting duties.

