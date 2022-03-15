Schofield was instead joined by former The Saturdays star and presenter Rochelle Humes, who filled in for Holly on the day.

We're used to seeing Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa alongside Phillip Schofield. However, on Monday 14th March, viewers noticed that the presenter was missing from the daytime chat show.

So, where is Holly? And will she be back on This Morning this week?

Here's everything you need to know.

Why isn't Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

On Sunday 13th March 2022, ITV revealed that Holly had tested positive for COVID-19, and would be missing out on the Dancing on Ice semi-final, which she also presents alongside Schofield.

A statement read: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. Tonight's #DancingOnIce Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and we look forward to Holly returning for our Live Final @hollywills @Schofe".

When will Holly be back on This Morning?

ITV

Holly's This Morning return will depend on how soon she recovers from COVID-19.

Following her positive result, she'll need to isolate herself for five days. The presenter will then need two negative lateral flow test results to return to her hosting duties.

Providing all is well, it's likely she'll be back on the daytime show from Monday 21st March, and back in time for the Dancing on Ice final, which will take place on Sunday 27th March (instead of Sunday 20th March, due to the FA Cup Quarter Final between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool).

Holly's This Morning absence comes just weeks after Phillip Schofield had to pull out of presenting after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was replaced by Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Previous instalments are available on ITV Hub.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.