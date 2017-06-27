Raven aired between 2002 and 2010, challenging a group of six young 'warriors' to a series of challenges over the course of three weeks, with the kids guided in their quest by the shape-shifting Scottish warrior.

Now Toussaint is taking over from McKenzie for the new search to find the Ultimate Warrior, leading her young charges through a series of mental and physical tests.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be the new Raven. I was a massive fan of the original series and remember rushing home from school so I didn't miss an episode - it was always so exciting," Toussaint said.

“I used to dream of one day being a warrior contestant - I never for a second imagined that I'd one day be Raven. My 11-year-old self would be gobsmacked!"

More than 2000 people applied to be part of the show, with just 16 places up for grabs for 9-13 year-olds. The lucky contestants will film the new series this summer, with a 15-part series to follow later in the year on CBBC.

“Raven has always inspired a passionate and loyal following from CBBC fans and it's clear from the number of children keen to participate in the new series that its enduring and powerful appeal lives on," said CBBC Controller Cheryl Taylor.

“The return of Raven has caused great excitement and we wait with anticipation to meet the new cast and immerse ourselves in this legendary battle.”