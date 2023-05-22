Logan played the character Dr Evadne Hinge in the comedy duo, which also consisted of Patrick Fyffe as Dame Hilda Bracket. The comedy star’s death was confirmed by his family on Sunday (21st May), BBC News has reported.

George Logan, one part of the Hinge and Bracket musical duo, has died at the age of 78.

Fyffe died in 2002 at the age of 60, after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Logan and Fyffe launched their drag routine at the 1974 Edinburgh Festival. The act depicted two eccentric old ladies, who frequently performed comedic musical routines.

The pair became well known throughout the 1970s and 1980s for their performances on BBC radio and TV programmes such as The Good Old Days and Dear Ladies with Gyles Brandreth.

The duo also appeared in a West End adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, and performed during two Royal Variety shows.

In 2015, Logan documented his experiences growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow in his novel titled A Boy Called Audrey. Tributes have been flooding in for Logan following the tragic news of his passing.

Screenwriter Gareth Roberts said: "Farewell, George Logan aka Dr Evadne Hinge. Such great fun, and author of an incredibly filthy memoir."

Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth also said: "It was one of the great joys of my life to script the TV series & specials of Dear Ladies with Hinge & Bracket. Two very different guys who together created an irresistible double act – George was a brilliant musician with a subtle & wicked sense of humour. We had so much fun!

He added: “George Logan was a very funny, very brilliant man – a wonderful musician & a great entertainer. His creation, Dr Evadne Hinge, was beautifully observed & gloriously brought to life with his stage partner Patrick Fyffe as the irrepressible Dame Hilda Bracket. They were such fun!”.

Meanwhile, writer Julian Dutton posted: "RIP George Logan, Evadne Hinge of Hinge & Bracket. What a fine act, so redolent of those gentlewomen in Ealing comedies who resided in shabby-genteel hotels.

"With Paul O'Grady and Barry Humphries gone, drag-with-character has lost another wonderful artiste."