Here's who's performing at the Brit Awards 2016
As the prizes are dished out, Adele and Justin Bieber are among the guest acts taking to the stage
The Brit Awards marks a huge night in the British music industry so, of course, it needs a stellar line-up of acts to get the party going.
As this year's nominees wait to find out if they've scooped an award, here's who'll be showing off their vocal talents on stage:
Adele
The 'Hello' singer is herself nominated for a peachy four awards including Best Female Solo Artist and British Single.
Justin Bieber
Bieber is up for this year's International Male Solo Artist and will also perform. Whether James Corden will give him a lift – the pair are always carpooling – remains to be seen.
James Bay
The Hold Back the River singer has a whopping four nominations this year including British single and Album of the Year.
More like this
Coldplay
Fresh from the Super Bowl Halftime show, Coldplay have two chances at winning tonight: British Group and Album of the Year.
Little Mix
The girl group have admitted nerves ahead of their performance. They'll also have award nominations to think about, as they're up for British Single and British Artist Video for Black Magic.
Jess Glynne
As well as dazzling with her vocals, Ms Glynne has three nominations to consider: British Breakthrough Act, British Single and British Female Solo Artist.
The Weeknd
Not to be left out, The Weeknd also boasts an International Male Solo Artist nod.
Rihanna
The singer is due to perform for her fourth time at the Brits, but after pulling out of the recent Grammys due to illness, there are fears she may not. If she does, it remains to be seen whether Drake, who features on single Work, will take to the stage with her.
See The Brit Awards from 8:00pm on ITV