Adele

The 'Hello' singer is herself nominated for a peachy four awards including Best Female Solo Artist and British Single.

Justin Bieber

Bieber is up for this year's International Male Solo Artist and will also perform. Whether James Corden will give him a lift – the pair are always carpooling – remains to be seen.

James Bay

The Hold Back the River singer has a whopping four nominations this year including British single and Album of the Year.

More like this

Coldplay

Fresh from the Super Bowl Halftime show, Coldplay have two chances at winning tonight: British Group and Album of the Year.

Little Mix

The girl group have admitted nerves ahead of their performance. They'll also have award nominations to think about, as they're up for British Single and British Artist Video for Black Magic.

Jess Glynne

As well as dazzling with her vocals, Ms Glynne has three nominations to consider: British Breakthrough Act, British Single and British Female Solo Artist.

The Weeknd

Not to be left out, The Weeknd also boasts an International Male Solo Artist nod.

Rihanna

The singer is due to perform for her fourth time at the Brits, but after pulling out of the recent Grammys due to illness, there are fears she may not. If she does, it remains to be seen whether Drake, who features on single Work, will take to the stage with her.

Advertisement

See The Brit Awards from 8:00pm on ITV