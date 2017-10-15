It may not have helped that judge Shirley Ballas called Charlotte "Mollie" while giving her (fairly critical) verdict on a performance which notched up last 19 points.

According to the poll results which closed just after 10am this morning, they are closely followed by Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton at 30.5% after their samba - described as “more Benidorm than Brazil” by Bruno Tonioli - also scored just 19 points. The two pairs came bottom in the judges' scores.

The next couple you'd most like to see leave are Brian Conley and Amy Dowden at just over 10%.

More like this

Not surprisingly, Alexandra Burke - who scored the first “Ten” of the competition with an astonishing jive to Tina Turner's Proud Mary and notched up a final score of 39 - is low down your list.

Advertisement

Here are the final results delivered by RadioTimes.com readers the morning after the night before: