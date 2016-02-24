Here's what Liam Neeson's character will look like in the Taken TV series
Vikings actor Clive Standen has the particular set of skills required for the role of Bryan Mills on the small screen
It takes a particular set of skills to play Taken lead Bryan Mills and now the small screen version has found its man –actor and martial arts expert Clive Standen, who has demonstrated those skills very convincingly already in bloody historical drama Vikings.
Standen will step into the role made famous by Liam Neeson in the film franchise, for a TV series that NBC is calling a "modern-day prequel". That means we'll finally get an idea of how the former CIA operative learned to track people down so easily and make such threatening phone calls.
It's thought this won't spell the end of Standen's time on Vikings, with Deadline reporting it is unexpected that his character Rollo will be killed off in the fourth series.