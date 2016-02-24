It takes a particular set of skills to play Taken lead Bryan Mills and now the small screen version has found its man –actor and martial arts expert Clive Standen, who has demonstrated those skills very convincingly already in bloody historical drama Vikings.

Standen will step into the role made famous by Liam Neeson in the film franchise, for a TV series that NBC is calling a "modern-day prequel". That means we'll finally get an idea of how the former CIA operative learned to track people down so easily and make such threatening phone calls.