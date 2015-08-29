The clip shows the duo seemingly singing a duet of her track Flashlight from the Pitch Perfect soundtrack. It was created with the Smule Sing karaoke app, which allowed Jessie to record her parts and leave spaces for fans to fill in with their vocals - and fill in with his vocals Tom sure did.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnGYbQV11GA

A quick peruse around Tom's social media accounts shows a lot of love for the singer's vocals, with lots comparing him to multi-award-winner Sam Smith. Just four shares of the video on Facebook shows more than 53 million views.

A source tells me that while he's been getting into the studio to hone his craft, he doesn't currently have a recording contract. Not that he's short of offers, with a lot of interest from labels and other TV shows. A producer linked to Beyoncé is said to be in ongoing talks with the young crooner, but out of all the attention it's X Factor that Tom wanted to try his hand at.

How far Tom makes it in this year's series remains to be seen - he's currently in Las Vegas seeing his idol Celine Dion perform - but we bargain he'll have a lot of people backing him after that audition.

