Karen Gillan has wrapped herself up in what looks like a giant roll of bubble wrap and thrown herself down a slip and slide and we all want to see it because it's Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide wrapped in giant bubble wrap.

Did I already say that?

I mean, I'm not sure why I'm still talking, because all you really want to see is Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap.

It comes as the Guardians of the Galaxy actress teases a "new project", which may or may not be as exciting as Karen Gillan throwing herself down a slip and slide while wrapped up in a giant roll of bubble wrap.

If she doesn't post a follow up video of her popping the giant bubble wrap it's an opportunity well and truly missed in our opinion.

