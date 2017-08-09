Clearly it's a blind date so if you're looking for love, you'll need to be single (or happy to pie off your current partner).

Oh, and you'll have to be willing to have your date streamed live on Instagram...

"I will be choosing one lucky bird to go on a double date with us in London," wrote Chris to his Instagram followers. "Your blind date will be chosen by Olivia, don’t worry she’ll make sure he’s 100% your type on paper."

The Love Islanders have asked hopeful double-daters to message them on dating app Badoo (you'll need to send Liv a one-liner). You may need to do some grafting to win them over, but just don't act like a total melt.

And there's no need to be salty if you miss out.