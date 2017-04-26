Here's how you can apply to take part in Me and My Dog
A second series is yet to be confirmed but speculative recruitment has begun – and series one was so puppyishly charming we can't help hoping for more
If your dog has been leaping out of his basket to watch Andrew and border terrier Betty take on canicross, or Daisy and her fluffy Samoyed Zuri discover a surprising talent for dog parkour, it may be time to put together your application for the second series of Me and My Dog.
Okay – so another run of the brilliant BBC2 show hasn't actually been confirmed yet, but production company Wall to Wall has already put out a call for pairs of owners and dogs to compete in this (slightly absurd) physical and mental competition hosted by Chris Packham and dog trainer Sian Ryan if they're given the green light.
In the first series, we saw eight pairs of humans and canines compete together in challenges designed to test (and improve) their bond. This group – ranging from 61-year-old amputee Colin with his working dog Mitch, to 27-year-old Josh and energetic 19-month-old pup Douglas – threw themselves into everything from stand-up paddle boarding to tethered cycling to nose-led cheese-hunting.
But if you and your mutt are feeling intimidated, don't worry: producers aren't looking for highly trained show dogs. The only requirement is that competing canines "must be over 18 months, well-socialised with other dogs and humans and in good health." (Humans must be over 18 years old.)
In series one we had border terriers, rescue dogs and Labradors, mongrels and pedigrees, young dogs and old hounds. It's hard to imagine a panting little pug or a short-legged sausage dog taking part in some of the challenges, but you never know...
Interested owners and their dogs are invited to apply by email – details are on the BBC website.
As for this year's lot, if you are feeling sad about saying goodbye to Zuri and Benny and Bodger and Betty, there is some good news: in the age of social media you can keep up with some of their antics online.
Here's Toni's Labrador Flapjack, looking as chilled as ever.
Andrew and Betty seem to have taken to paddle boarding on their own – with the little dog even staying on the board this time instead of launching herself into the water.
While Bodger has been a keen viewer of Me and My Dog.