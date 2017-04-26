In the first series, we saw eight pairs of humans and canines compete together in challenges designed to test (and improve) their bond. This group – ranging from 61-year-old amputee Colin with his working dog Mitch, to 27-year-old Josh and energetic 19-month-old pup Douglas – threw themselves into everything from stand-up paddle boarding to tethered cycling to nose-led cheese-hunting.

But if you and your mutt are feeling intimidated, don't worry: producers aren't looking for highly trained show dogs. The only requirement is that competing canines "must be over 18 months, well-socialised with other dogs and humans and in good health." (Humans must be over 18 years old.)

In series one we had border terriers, rescue dogs and Labradors, mongrels and pedigrees, young dogs and old hounds. It's hard to imagine a panting little pug or a short-legged sausage dog taking part in some of the challenges, but you never know...

Interested owners and their dogs are invited to apply by email – details are on the BBC website.

As for this year's lot, if you are feeling sad about saying goodbye to Zuri and Benny and Bodger and Betty, there is some good news: in the age of social media you can keep up with some of their antics online.

Here's Toni's Labrador Flapjack, looking as chilled as ever.

Andrew and Betty seem to have taken to paddle boarding on their own – with the little dog even staying on the board this time instead of launching herself into the water.

While Bodger has been a keen viewer of Me and My Dog.