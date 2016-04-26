We think it's high time we followed suit and Kimmified our closets... #hashbrowncolourful #hashbrownhappier

Kimmy wouldn't be seen dead without a pop of colour on her feet. Bonus points if you can find shoes with wheels or lights.

Converse All Star Low Leather Trainers, £44.99, Buy here

More like this

Washed denim, check! Embroidery, check! Ic-cream, check! Plus these have an awesome retro vibe.

Denim Confetti Embroidered Mom Short, £30, Buy here

Wear tucked into a skirt or over the top of jeans. Preferably in a complimentary/clashing colour.

Weekday Wash Out Stripe T-shirt, £14, Buy here

Don't be afraid of this sunny shade, everyone can wear yellow. And if you're confident on the outside, good things will happen. Probably.

Stitch Texture Loose Crew, £35, Buy here

Having one of those 'being an adult is terrible' days? Regress just a little with this cute pink pinafore.

Pink Cord Pinafore Dress, £39, Buy here

A novelty bag is a must if you're aiming to be as Unbreakable as Kimmy Schmidt.

Skinny Dip Irredesent Shell Cross Body Bag, £30, Buy here

Pink + a rainbow. This t-shirt is a winner. Will go with literally anything.

Kiss & Tell Retro Raglan Top with Rainbow Print, £18, Buy here

Kimmy loves a cardi. This school-style one is a wardrobe classic. And wearing it in this brilliant blue will brighten your day. Fact.

The Bertha Cardi, £35, Buy here

Soft, pretty florals are perfect for spring. We'd recommend teaming with a pair of purple jeans and some green high-tops.

Printed Blouse, £25.99, Buy here

SO. MUCH. PINK. It's brilliant, right?

Pink Leather A-line Skirt, £75, Buy here

Once you're confident in lemon yellow, there'll be no stopping you. This shift dress is perfect for sprinting around the city, going on dates and accompanying your former employer to upper-class soirees.

Plain Shift Dress, £50, Buy here

There's nothing Kimmier than some novelty pjs. Perfect for a romantic weekend away.

Ariel Pyjama Set, £22, Buy here

Advertisement

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season two is available on Netflix