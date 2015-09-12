Anthony Ogogo is pretty sure he’s done his fair share of kicks

He’s also learned never to hit the dance floor on a night out with professionals

The boxer has also teased that fans should save their money and not bet on him to win

More like this

Danny Dyer has been showing his support for his on-screen EastEnders wife Kellie Bright, saying her moves are looking good

You can get a peek at Daniel O’Donnell’s first steps here

Anton Du Beke is pleased as punch by Katie Derham’s attitude to dancing

Kellie and Kevin Clifton are working so hard they’re burning through their socks

Iwan Thomas is quite surprised to find he’s got to pack his dancing shoes wherever he goes

Helen George's partner Aljaz Skorjanec has added some wheels to his moves

Team #GLITA (Anita and Gleb) made sure to find some time for sunshine and caffeine

Aliona Kavanagh seems chuffed by her partner Jay McGuiness’s progression

He’s certainly feeling ready

Ainsley Hrriott and Natalie Lowe look like they’re cooking up something fun

Meanwhile, on team Ola & Iwan…

Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC1 on Friday 25th September at 9:00pm