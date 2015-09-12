Here's how the Strictly celebs are doing with two weeks until launch
Holes in socks, puffed out partners and segways... take a peek behind the scenes at the Strictly class of 2015
There's just under two weeks until Strictly Come Dancing's opening night, so the celebrities and their professional partners are hard at it in the rehearsal studio. Luckily, all that dancing makes them keen for a bit of social media action too, so we can get a peek at the goings on behind the scenes.
Here's how they're holding up as the countdown continues:
Anthony Ogogo is pretty sure he’s done his fair share of kicks
He’s also learned never to hit the dance floor on a night out with professionals
The boxer has also teased that fans should save their money and not bet on him to win
Danny Dyer has been showing his support for his on-screen EastEnders wife Kellie Bright, saying her moves are looking good
You can get a peek at Daniel O’Donnell’s first steps here
Anton Du Beke is pleased as punch by Katie Derham’s attitude to dancing
Kellie and Kevin Clifton are working so hard they’re burning through their socks
Iwan Thomas is quite surprised to find he’s got to pack his dancing shoes wherever he goes
Helen George's partner Aljaz Skorjanec has added some wheels to his moves
Team #GLITA (Anita and Gleb) made sure to find some time for sunshine and caffeine
Aliona Kavanagh seems chuffed by her partner Jay McGuiness’s progression
He’s certainly feeling ready
Ainsley Hrriott and Natalie Lowe look like they’re cooking up something fun
Meanwhile, on team Ola & Iwan…
Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC1 on Friday 25th September at 9:00pm