“I get this from everybody. Me and my brother got invited to Wimbledon as you do and a Royal was hosting, we didn’t know which Royal it was and it was the Duchess of Cornwall and she was hosting it and we got sat with her, me and my brother, and she leant over the table and said ‘Are you dead?’ No word of a lie.”

But how does he manage to keep other secrets about what's coming up in Game of Thrones?

“I am no longer involved in the show so any secrets that are with the show I don’t actually know anymore, so it becomes very easy Jonathan. You’re looking at me like you don’t believe me. It’s going to be so relieving when people actually see the show and realise that I don’t come back.”

What about those times he was seen on the set of the show in Belfast?

“I was playing a corpse. I was there for a little bit, I was there for about a month or two months, it was spread over a bit and I was playing a corpse.”

“Yeah, because when you’re lying dead you’ve got to film for a couple of months…”

“I won’t tell you how many episodes I’m lying dead but it’s enough that I was out there for quite a while. It’s going to be so satisfying when you see it and you realise that I was telling the truth the whole time...”

We'll see about that. Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic on Monday 25th April at 9pm (or 2am if you're desperate)