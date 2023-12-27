John Sandon said in a statement: "My dad died peacefully on Christmas morning. Simply old age, as he was 95, and he's left the world of antiques with an incredible legacy.

"On the Antiques Roadshow chatting to the owner of the most humble cracked teapot, his enthusiasm and his infectious laugh and smile brought their treasured pot to life. Dad taught me to see the human side of a piece of pottery, and I could have asked for no greater gift."

Meanwhile, Catherine Catton, BBC senior head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: "We are very saddened to learn of Henry's passing.

"He was a much loved member of the original Antiques Roadshow team and brought joy and expertise to viewers both here in the UK and also the many other countries where the show is broadcast. We'd like to extend our deepest condolences to Henry's family and friends at this difficult time."

Sandon was known on Antiques Roadshow for his knowledge of Worcester porcelain, having previously been appointed curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum at the Royal Worcester factory in 1967, and having had books published on the subject.

He joined Antiques Roadshow in 1979, and in 2008 became an MBE for services to broadcasting, the ceramics industry and charity in 2008. He was also voted Antiques Personality of the Year in 2000, by readers of Homes and Antiques magazine.

More like this

Sandon was married to his wife Barbara for 56 years before her death in 2013, with the couple having three sons, David, Peter, and John, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Auctioneer, antiques expert and presenter Philip Serrell, known for his work on Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, was amongst those paying tribute to Sandon on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X.

Advertisement

He said: "Sad news - a man who did so much to promote antiques generally and pots from our local factory died on Christmas morning. RIP Henry Sandon".