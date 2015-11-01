“I always assumed it was quite a female audience that watched Strictly. It’s lovely to feel that people are keeping the women in and that there’s a real sort of camaraderie.

“There is a lovely group of strong women here. It sort of feels quite similar to Call the Midwife in a way. I’ve been very lucky in that regard,” the actress added after dashing between the two shows for the last time this week, with filming just wrapped on the fifth series of the BBC drama.

Although, Helen did think the ladies’ luck was going to run out last week.

“I think last week we all thought one of us girls would be going home.”

But the original eight female contestants live to dance another day, albeit with a few gaps left by those “lovely guys".

“There’s only three of them left! We did a group performance the other day and we were like, ‘Where are all the boys? This is so weird.’”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1